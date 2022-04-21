No tussle for presidency post in Parti Rakyat Sarawak a good sign, says GPS sec-gen

The domestic trade and consumer affairs minister also hoped PRS will continue to uphold unity among its members and work in harmony to support the betterment of the Dayak community in the quest to bring more success to the community and people of Sarawak in general. — Bernama pic

SIBU, April 21 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today expressed his relief upon knowing there will be no tussle over the presidency post in Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

Taking it as good and happy news, he said it will allow PRS’ top party leaders and members to work things out and focus more on the rakyat.

“As a Dayak myself, of course I don’t want to see factions and conflicts among Dayak top leaders, especially in PRS who is a part of GPS coalition,” said the Kapit Member of Parliament in a statement here today.

The domestic trade and consumer affairs minister also hoped PRS will continue to uphold unity among its members and work in harmony to support the betterment of the Dayak community in the quest to bring more success to the community and people of Sarawak in general.

Nanta who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) secretary-general said as part of GPS component parties, PRS plays an important role in the coalition to maintain a stable state government, not only for the Dayak community but also for the people of Sarawak.

“Hence, we need them to be able to focus on their responsibility as the representative of the people. By avoiding intense competition and collision, I am sure PRS will be able to ensure harmony and unity rather than causing conflict,” he said and added PBB will continue to work in harmony with all the people’s representatives and members of PRS.

It was reported that PRS acting president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum will succeed the late Tan Sri James Masing who died of heart complications last year after his vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai, who previously submitted his nomination paper to contest for the post at PRS triennial delegates conference (TDC) in Sibu this weekend has decided not to proceed.

Youth chief Datuk Snowdan Lawan was reported to have said that the party’s supreme council has made a decision that there should not be any contest for all posts in the party and that Salang should take over the presidency for the next three-year term and all party members must respect that decision.

“After the term has ended in three years’ time, any party members can contest for any post they want,” he said.

In a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuching today, PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bunsu said the party has agreed on a consensus line-up, which eliminated the need for an election at the party’s TDC.

The consensus on the leadership line-up was reached after a great deal of personal sacrifice on the part of John Sikie and Salang.

“Datuk John Sikie has displayed admirable statesmanship by graciously offering to accept a lower position in the consensus line-up despite having received many nominations for party president. Datuk Joseph Salang, on his part, has agreed to be retained in the presidency of the party to preserve balance in the party,” he said in the press conference which was also attended by Salang, John Sikie and PRS information chief Datuk Wilfred Nissom. — Bernama