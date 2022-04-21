Fire and Rescue Dept identifies 47 high-risk drowning locations in Perak

Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the high-risk locations are mostly located in the Lumut district involving rivers, canals, ponds and beaches. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, April 21 — The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 47 high-risk locations in Perak where drownings can occur especially during Hari Raya Aidilfitri and school holidays next month.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said the high-risk locations are mostly located in the Lumut district involving rivers, canals, ponds and beaches.

“During festivities, the public would take the opportunity to visit recreational spots for leisure activities such as picnics and bathing with relatives.

“In Perak, we have identified seven high-risk locations and between 35 and 40 locations with moderate risk while low-risk areas are categorised as locations where at least five drownings occurred,” he said after presenting the 2021 Outstanding Service Award, Distinguished Service Certificate and 30 years of Service Certificate here today.

He said to enhance the operations in risky areas, Auxiliary Fire Officers (PBB) and the Safety Water and Rescue Team (SWART) will conduct patrols and act as observers.

“Presently, there are four areas in the country where we have appointed observer teams in Tok Bali, Besut, Pantai Cahaya Bulan in Kelantan and one in Lumut for Perak,” Mohammad Hamdan added. — Bernama