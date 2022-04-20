Johor to continue monitoring, auditing childcare centres, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said special focus would be given to centres for children with special needs. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 20 — The Johor government through the state Social Welfare Department (JKM) will continue to monitor and audit all childcare centres throughout the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said special focus would be given to centres for children with special needs.

“The Johor government views seriously cases of abuse, violence or exploitation of children.

“I will ensure that the state government through the state JKM monitors and audits all childcare centres in Johor,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He also hoped that the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other agencies involved, could give full cooperation to ensure that all childcare centres in the state operate legally and the children at the centres are well taken care of.

Yesterday, the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, made three proposals to the government to prevent the recurrence of abuse cases, like the one involving Bella, a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

Tunku Ismail, through a meeting with Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun at the Royal Johor Polo Club here, said he planned to propose to the government to immediately improve laws, such as the Child Act 2001. — Bernama