Suspecting misuse of royal gifts, Permaisuri Johor wants cops to look into TikTok video account owner

A screenshot of some of the gifts from the Johor royal palace that was uploaded on TikTok by account owner ‘shafeqyahya’. — Picture courtesy of the Royal Press Office

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 19 — The Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Idris Shah is planning to file a police complaint soon against a TikTok user for impersonation after videos of exclusive royal palace gifts surfaced on social media.

The TikTokker who goes by the name “shafeqyahya” had uploaded videos displaying several gifts that were identified to be from the Johor royal family’s official residence in Istana Bukit Serene here.

These included chains, pendants, gold coins, a set of pens, Islamic prayer beads and traditional Malay costumes.

Raja Zarith Sofiah said she did not know the owner of the TikTok account.

She wants the police to investigate if there was an element of abuse or impersonation of a Johor government official.

“I know the gifts and it is actually given to some Johor state government senior officials as a sincere appreciation for their services.

“I don’t know who this ‘shafeqyahya’ is and I suspect the gifts were misused to gain followers and popularity on social media, as if the user has a close relationship with the Johor royal family,” the Queen Consort to Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar told the Royal Press Office yesterday.

The post was uploaded on The Royal Johor Facebook page this morning.

In the post, Raja Zarith Sofia explained that any gifts from the Johor royal palace should not be misused to gain popularity on social media.

Malay Mail’s check of the TikTok account showed that “shafeqyahya” has since been made private, meaning access is now limited.