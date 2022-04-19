In Kuantan, cops fire five rounds after cornered driver tries to escape, rams patrol car

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the incident happened when two policemen on Op Sarang duty at Jalan Air Putih around midnight, tried to stop a car. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, April 19 — Police opened fire five times to save themselves after their patrol car was rammed by a Proton Perdana vehicle when its driver was cornered at Lorong Air Putih 130 here today.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the incident happened when two policemen on Op Sarang duty at Jalan Air Putih here around midnight, tried to stop a car.

However, when aware of the police presence, the panicky driver sped off but came to a dead-end at Lorong Air Putih 130.

“Desperate to escape, the driver reversed the vehicle and crashed into the patrol car several times.

“Police fired two warning shots in the air and ordered the suspect to stop the vehicle but were ignored, forcing them to fire three more shots at the front left tyre of the car,” he said when contacted today.

However, the suspect managed to get away and abandoned the vehicle about 400 metres away from the scene before fleeing, he said.

The patrol car was damaged from front to back as a result of the collision, while the policemen did not suffer any injuries.

Wan Zahari added that upon inspecting the suspect’s car, they found several documents in the name of Shaizul Aziram, 46, with last known address at Taman Seri Muda, Shah Alam, Selangor and also Abdullah Fahmi bin Salleh @ Muhammad, 36, whose address was in Kampung Genting, Tumpat, Kelantan.

He said the two were required to report to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kuantan District Police Headquarters (IPD) or contact the Kuantan IPD police hotline at 09-5652222 to assist in investigations under Section 186/307 of the Penal Code. — Bernama