Over 1.4 million children in Malaysia vaccinated against Covid-19

A child prepares to get her Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam January 3, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — A total of 1,403,498 individuals or 39.5 per cent of children aged between five and 11 years have received at least one dose of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) as at yesterday.

According to the CovidNow website, 366,295 children or 10.3 per cent of this group have been fully vaccinated.

For teenagers between 12 and 17 years old, 2,871,425 individuals or 92.3 per cent have completed their vaccination while 2,973,462 or 95.6 per cent have received at least one dose.

Among the adult population, 15,970,302 individuals or 67.9 per cent have received the booster shot while 22,960,578 or 97.6 per cent have completed their second dose and 23,237,257 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one jab.

Yesterday, 79,398 doses of vaccine were administered, comprising 59,818 doses for second shot, 4,456 booster jabs and 15,124 doses for first shot, bringing to 69,570,045 the cumulative number of doses given out under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 12 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported yesterday, with Johor recording the highest number of fatalities at three cases, followed by Kedah, Melaka and Negri Sembilan with two cases each.

Penang, Sabah and Selangor recorded one fatality each. — Bernama