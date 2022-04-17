National Security Index to be introduced by year’s end, says NSC D-G

NSC deputy director-general Rodzi Md Saad cautioned those who would be attending the 100-Day ‘Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia’ event. — Bernama pic

BANTING, April 17 — The National Security Council (MKN) in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) is developing the National Security Index (IKK) — a comprehensive benchmark for the effectiveness of policies, strategies and the implementation of security management in the country.

MKN director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the council aimed to introduce the index by the end of the year.

He said the IKK would be a guide and benchmark for foreign countries to decide on investing or holding any programmes in the country.

“In Malaysia, we are always unable to answer specifically (on the level of security), what we have is the ‘Global Peace Index’. It is prepared by another country. Sometimes we disagree with the rating they give us. We also don’t know what variables they use.

“So when the United States releases an index, and our index is low, it causes some countries to impose travel restrictions (to Malaysia on their citizens). This is detrimental to us,” he told Bernama after the groundbreaking ceremony for the As-Solihin Orphanage and Asnaf Hostel in Kanchong Darat, here, today.

Selangor MKN director Faizatul Aini Mohd Adnan was also present.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the council would be introducing the ‘MKN Volunteers’ in June to make the community-based security management concept a success.

“The core of all these matters is the National Security Policy.

“This policy emphasises the fact that security comprises a comprehensive management covering all aspects of life, not only in terms of the country’s security and sovereignty but also human safety, good governance, environmental management, food safety and international recognition,” he said.

He added that volunteers for the programme would mainly be selected from among the youth. — Bernama