DAP sec-gen Loke: Deliver anti-hopping Bill first, then we can talk if PM wants to extend MoU

DAP leader Anthony Loke Siew Fook (centre) together with other party members attend the Engagement Session with DAP Secretary General Anthony Loke, at Shenga Convention Hall, Batu Cavesl April 16, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU CAVES, April 16 — The federal opposition is ready to talk if Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wishes to extend the federal government’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the opposition pact, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke said tonight.

However, Loke said the government must first make good on the agreement to deliver proposed anti-hopping laws for elected lawmakers, when asked if Pakatan Harapan is seeking to extend the MoU term, under which it was agreed that Parliament would not be dissolved earlier than July 31 this year.

“First of all, as I mentioned time and again, most important is that whatever agreed upon in the MoU must be first delivered, especially the anti-hopping Bill.

“If they have delivered the anti-hopping Bill, if the PM wishes to extend it then we can talk, but the precondition is that whatever agreed upon must be delivered, must be implemented. So the ball is in the court of the prime minister,” he told reporters when met after an engagement session with DAP grassroots and party leaders from the Indian community.

When asked if PH would want to extend the MoU to not have the general elections held so soon, Loke pointed out that the MoU only stated that the general elections shall not take place before July 31, 2022 but did not state that elections must take place in August this year.

Noting that there is still one year left before the current five-year parliamentary term ends July next year, Loke said it would be up to the prime minister on when to call for general elections to be held.

When asked if PH minds if the GE15 is held earlier before the end of the five-year term, Loke replied that the prime minister should consider extending the MoU’s timeframe if the Covid-19 situation in Malaysia did not yet make it possible for unrestricted election activities to be held.

“It’s not a question whether we mind or do not mind. It’s a question of if it comes then we will face it.

“But we have always stated that the country is still in a pandemic. They need to make sure that all the SOPs and elections can be conducted freely and openly, what we do not want is that we conduct the election in a very restrictive manner.

“You cannot have ceramah, or you can have limited ceramah, or cannot meet the people, then it defeats the purpose of election campaign. What we want is assurance that the country is stable enough in terms of Covid-19 situation, then election can be conducted freely and openly without any restrictions, then we are ready to go.

“But if let’s say the country is still in a situation where we cannot conduct the election as in the past, then the prime minister should think whether or not he should extend the timeframe in terms of election,” he said.