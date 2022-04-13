Johor DAP’s Sheikh Umar says MIC should leave politics if can’t accept criticism

Johor DAP vice-chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali reminded the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party that it should not be overly sensitive and react at the expense of ordinary people by using the Sedition Act 1948. — Picture courtesy of Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, April 13 — Johor DAP vice-chief Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali today said that MIC should leave politics if they cannot accept criticism.

He reminded the Barisan Nasional (BN) component party that it should not be overly sensitive and react at the expense of ordinary people by using the Sedition Act 1948.

“I want to remind MIC that if they can’t accept criticism or can’t be reprimanded and are easily affected by the people’s views, then just withdraw from the political stage,” he said.

Similarly, Sheikh Umar pointed out that DAP are also not immune to criticism in the past.

“However, the party is not weak as we evaluate, reflect and continue to move forward in order to remain relevant.

“For MIC, if it is easy for them to ‘koyak’ (Malay slang relating to being an emotional wreck), then just withdraw from politics,” Sheikh Umar said in a statement tonight.

Earlier Sheikh Umar accompanied by the party’s legal team was at the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters where DAP’s Paloh campaign worker S Murugan was released on bail.

Murugan was arrested on Monday and remanded for three days by the police under the Sedition Act 1948.

Sheikh Umar said Murugan’s case was related to a video with the message “Don’t Vote for MIC” that he shared on his personal Facebook account.

“The video is 15 seconds long and was shared by Murugan from another individual’s TikTok application,” said the former Johor assemblyman and state executive councillor under the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Sheikh Umar said Murugan had given his best cooperation throughout the entire remand period, with all evidence and investigations under the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP).

“However, the outcome of the case is yet to be determined. We understand that the case will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for the next course of action,” he said.

Following Murugan’s arrest, Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong called for the Sedition Act 1948 to be repealed.

He said such oppressive laws have no place in Malaysian democracy and added that there were other laws that were adequate to address issues related to freedom of expression.