In Penang, assistant cook pleads not guilty to attempted murder of policewoman

GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — An assistant cook with the Penang Hospital pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to the attempted murder of a policewoman at a roadblock here on April 3.

Muhammad Luqman Hakim Mohd Shukri, 27, was accused of intentionally committing an act of attempted murder resulting in injuries to Lance Corporal SK Acharaa along the motorcycle lane exit on the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway at 1.05am on April 3.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of 20 years, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Imran Hamid asked the court to ensure the accused does not harass the victim who was now recuperating from her injuries at the very same hospital he (Muhammad Luqman) was employed in.

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid set bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report to the nearest police station once a month as well as surrender his passport to the court.

The court also ordered that the accused, or any person linked to the accused in any way, not to harass the victim.

Mention of the case was fixed for May 20.

In the April 3 case, Acharaa, 32, suffered facial injuries after being rammed by a Yamaha 125Z motorcycle while she was on duty at a police roadblock mounted at the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway. — Bernama