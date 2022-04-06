Covid-19 cases in Malaysia back up again, now at 12,017

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur, March 22, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The Health Ministry (MoH) today recorded a spike in new Covid-19 infections, which rose to 12,017, compared to yesterday’s 10,002.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 infections in the country is now at 4,268,486, said the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement.

The ministry recorded 20,431 recoveries, bringing the cumulative number to 4,062,154 cases.

“As for those requiring treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), there were 234 cases (102 confirmed Covid-19 cases; 132 suspected cases or under investigation); while 131 cases required respiratory assistance (49 confirmed Covid-19 cases; 82 suspected cases or under investigation),” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia also recorded an uptick in deaths: 33 new deaths today, including 10 brought-in-dead, compared to yesterday’s 28.

This brings the cumulative number of deaths to 35,160.

“Of the 12,017 daily cases reported on April 5, 6,646 cases fell under Category 1, 5,303 under Category 2, 28 under Category 3, 15 under Category 4 and 25 under Category 5,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Meanwhile, the emergence of one new cluster broke a two-day streak without, bringing the number of active clusters to 163.

Dr Noor Hisham also announced that 6,778 clusters have ended.

Malaysia began its transition to the endemic phase on April 1, waiving many of the restrictions enforced previously.

International borders have been reopened quarantine-free but testing is still required for the vast proportion of inbound travellers.