Search and rescue team find missing Bekenu septuagenarian in Sarawak

Rescuers guide 72-year-old Addul Rani Lakim out to safety. — Picture courtesy of Bomba

MIRI, April 4 — A search and rescue operation this morning successfully located a missing 72-year-old man from Kampung Bersepadu Jeng Gallas around 10.20am.

Addul Rani Lakim is said to have walked naked into the jungle near a residential area around the village in Bekenu around 6pm yesterday (April 3).

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the septuagenarian was found some 200 metres from the residential area where he was last seen by a 48-year-old man.

Addul, who was found to be unharmed by his experience, was later handed over to his younger brother.

Bomba had received a call from the brother at 7.32am today after Addul could not be located.

The search and rescue operation, which started at 8.10am, involved Batu Niah fire station personnel, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel, and several villagers. — Borneo Post