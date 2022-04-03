Socso: Benefit claims for Covid-19 cases now processed under occupational diseases category

A man walks past the Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Socso) building in Petaling Jaya November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — The Social Security Organisation will process benefit claims related to Covid-19 cases under the Occupational Diseases category effective April 1.

Socso in a statement today informed that apart from Covid-19, other infectious diseases that are also placed under the category of Occupational Diseases were the Nipah virus infection, Tuberculosis and Leptospirosis (rat urine disease).

“If the Insured Person (IP) under Socso wants to make a claim for benefits with regard to Covid-19, the claim is still eligible for consideration, however, it is limited to jobs that are exposed to biological agents and the presence of infection among healthcare workers.

“The application will be processed as an Occupational Disease and the eligible IP will receive benefits under the Occupational Disaster Scheme or Disability Scheme including Temporary Disablement Benefit, Permanent Disablement Benefit, Survivor’s Pension, Invalidity Pension and Funeral Benefit, according to their respective qualifications,” it said.

According to the statement, benefit claim applications by IPs that were confirmed positive for Covid-19 before April 1 will be processed as occupational disasters.

It said that as of March 26, a total of 132,988 Covid-19-related benefit claims were received involving local and foreign workers, with more than RM133 million paid out to IPs since the scheme began on February 24, 2021. — Bernama