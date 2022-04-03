SDMC: Sarawak records 351 new Covid-19 cases, one death

A health worker collects a coronavirus test sample from a man at the Gombak Land and District office April 22, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, April 3 — Sarawak recorded 351 new Covid-19 cases as well as one death, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily Covid-19 update said the death was recorded on April 2 and involved a 65-year-old woman with hypertension, dyslipidaemia and cancer who passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital.

SDMC said with the new cases recorded today, the cumulative tally of cases in the state now stands at 299,936.

Of these new cases, 147 were asymptomatic (Category 1) while 199 others displayed mild symptoms (Category 2).

“There were three Category 3 cases involving patients with pneumonia and two Category 5 cases involving patients with pneumonia and required ventilator support,” said the committee.

On the breakdown of new cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 117 new cases, followed by 50 cases in Miri, 44 in Sibu and 34 in Bintulu.

Sarikei and Limbang both recorded 13 cases while Serian and Samarahan recorded 10 cases each.

This was followed by seven cases in Mukah, six in Lundu, four each in Sri Aman, Simunjan, Marudi, Kabong and Subis while Betong, Saratok and Dalat recorded three cases respectively.

Six districts, namely Kapit, Daro, Pusa, Belaga, Bau and Song recorded two cases each, while Pakan, Tanjung Manis, Lubok Antu, Tatau, Sebauh and Beluru recorded one case each.

No new clusters were reported and no new cases were recorded in the seven active clusters in Sarawak.

SDMC also said the police issued six compounds, all in Kuching, for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code before entering a premises.

The police have issued a total of 13,768 compounds to date. — Borneo Post