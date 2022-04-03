Melaka Islamic Religious Dept: Don’t advertise Ramadan buffets without halal certs

File picture of some of the dishes served at a Ramadan buffet. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

MELAKA, April 3 — The Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) has reminded hotel operators or food premises that do not have halal certification to not advertise Ramadan buffets.

JAIM director Datuk Che Sukri Che Mat said they were also prohibited from using phrases such as Ramadan buffet, iftar Ramadan, jom iftar, ditanggung halal and dijamin halal when promoting their buffets in pamphlets or on posters, banners and social media, so as not to confuse the Muslims.

“It is not compulsory for hotels or premises selling food to acquire the halal certification but they cannot use these phrases in their Ramadan buffet ads as this is deceiving consumers.

“Therefore, JAIM together with the Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry will conduct checks at hotels and food premises around Melaka to ensure that this does not happen,” he told reporters after an operation in the Melaka Tengah district here today.

To date, only 14 hotels in Melaka have obtained the Malaysian halal certification and are allowed to use the phrases in promoting or advertising their Ramadan buffets.

Che Sukri also said that hotels or food premises found to have committed the offence could be taken action under the Trade Description Act 2011.

In another development, he said 80 locations involving eateries and vacant premises throughout the state have been identified as ‘hotspots’ for ‘geng plastik hitam’ (black plastic bag gangs) to buy food or eat discreetly.

As such, JAIM will intensify its enforcement operations, including going undercover to catch those who skip fasting, he said.

He added that those found eating, drinking or selling food in public during Ramadan could face action under Section 49 of the Melaka Syariah Offences Enactment 1991. — Bernama