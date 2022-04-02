Perlis govt to discuss Thailand’s proposal to simplify entry procedures

Among the matters discussed at the meeting was the requirement for tourists from Thailand to undergo two Covid-19 screenings, namely the RT-PCR test in Thailand and the RTK-Ag test in Malaysia. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PADANG BESAR, April 2 ― The proposal by the Thai government to simplify the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for entry into Malaysia and Thailand will be brought to the next state executive council meeting, said Perlis Tourism Committee chairman Asmaiza Ahmad.

Asmaiza said her meeting with Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn today discussed in detail the SOPs set by both countries.

“There are several procedures that are seen as too strict, and Thailand through its tourism minister has proposed a number of measures to facilitate the affairs of tourists from Malaysia and Thailand at the Wang Kelian border gates,” she told reporters at the Wang Kelian Immigration Post here today.

Earlier, Phiphat and Satun governor Ekkarat Leesen visited the Wang Prachan border post in Thailand.

Elaborating, Asmaiza said among the matters discussed at the meeting was the requirement for tourists from Thailand to undergo two Covid-19 screenings, namely the RT-PCR test in Thailand and the RTK-Ag test in Malaysia.

She said the state government would conduct further discussions with the Satun governor to iron out several issues.

“If possible, we want to make it easier for tourists to enter this country because it will bring many benefits to Malaysia and Thailand,” she said.

Meanwhile, Perlis Immigration Department director Khairul Amin Talib said the Wang Kelian border gates are open from 8am to 6pm daily.

“Malaysians travelling to Thailand are advised to get enough information on the SOPs that need to be complied with so that they will not face any problems later,” he said. ― Bernama