Sarawak and federal govt to set up special committee to strengthen food security, says minister

KUCHING, April 1 — A special committee will be set up involving the federal and Sarawak governments to cooperate on further strengthening the country’s food security.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the establishment of the special committee comes following his discussions with Sarawak Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom and several senior officials from the two ministries.

“We need involvement at the state and federal levels in facing the challenges (in ensuring the country’s food security),” he told reporters after attending a dinner organised by the Sarawak ministry.

Dr Rundi and Bernas shairman Datuk Seri Rohani Karim were also present at the ceremony.

In his first visit to the state since holding the portfolio, Ronald paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, besides visiting the Batang Lupar Integrated Agricultural Area (IADA) in Sri Aman, about 190km from here.

Ronald will continue his programme tomorrow by holding a friendly tour at Medan Niaga Satok here.

Meanwhile, Rundi, who also spoke at the event, said his ministry was now focusing on creating more agro-technology parks as a strategy to transform the agricultural community in Sarawak.

According to him, this effort needs the support of the federal government to realise its target of further improving the living standards of the farming community in the state.

“There are a lot of new things we have to learn to achieve it and at the same time, we can’t repeat the old mistakes,” he added. — Bernama