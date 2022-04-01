Dr Mahathir: Muhyiddin wants my help to become PM again

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during his visit to Felda Ayer Hitam in Johor March 3, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said that Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants his help to regain the prime minister’s post.

Dr Mahathir said that Muhyiddin had met him recently to ask the favour.

“Muhyiddin saw me and wanted my support to help him become the prime minister again,” he said in a press conference this afternoon.

Dr Mahathir said that Muhyiddin asked favour from Pejuang despite knowing the fact that the party is not strong and financially weak.

He explained that many people were not happy with Muhyiddin’s leadership when he was the prime minister.

“He was not a good prime minister. If he had achieved some great things for Malaysia, I’m sure he can become prime minister again even without our support,” he said.

When asked if Pejuang will consider Muhyiddin’s request, Dr Mahathir said that the party will not support someone who has already failed as much as Datuk Seri Najib Razak as the prime minister.

Dr Mahathir also said that Pejuang will only work with parties who are committed to fighting corruption.

“These parties must make a clear declaration that they do not approve of corruption and that they don’t contest elections by giving money to people,” he said.

Separately, when asked if he would follow DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang’s step in retiring from politics, Dr Mahathir said he may not contest in the 15th General Election, but is not leaving the party yet.

Dr Mahathir said that he has to abide by the decision of the party and that he can’t decide on his own.

He also said that Pejuang still has the support of the people, despite suffering a heavy loss in the recent Johor state election, where all 42 of its candidates lost their deposits.

“We have about 5,000 Pejuang members in Johor and we gained about 50,000 votes in total.

“There are a lot of people who are not members of Pejuang who are actually supporting us. We didn’t get other support, because they did not come out to vote,” he said.



