Domestic Trade Ministry foils 714 goods smuggling attempts worth RM6.6m, says Rosol

PASIR MAS, April 1 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has thwarted 714 attempts to smuggle subsidised items under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, worth RM6.6 million, last year, said its Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid.

He said of the total, 250 cases related to the smuggling of controlled and subsidised goods at the country’s borders nationwide, with seizures valued at RM5.18 million.

He added that thus far this year, a total of 31 cases of similar offences have been recorded at the borders, involving a seizure of goods under the same law, worth RM1.71 million.

“KPDNEHP views the matter seriously, especially those cases occurring at the country’s international borders with Thailand, Indonesia, Brunei, and Singapore.

“This has a negative impact and loss for the country, as these controlled and subsidised items should be enjoyed by Malaysians.

“However, these items have been smuggled by irresponsible parties to make lucrative profits,” he said after the Malaysia-Thailand border reopening monitoring walkabout at the Rantau Panjang Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security (ICQS) Complex, here today.

Rosol said the ministry will intensify the enforcement at the borders, especially at Bukit Kayu Hitam and Wang Kelian, with relevant agencies following the border reopening today.

He said KPDNEHP would like to remind all traders to be more responsible when selling controlled and subsidised items to the public, and stern action would be taken against errant traders, including revoking their business licence. — Bernama