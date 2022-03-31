Mosques, surau in Sabah allowed to operate at full capacity from tomorrow, says state mufti

Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Seberang Jaya Mosque in Butterworth September 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, March 31 — Mosques and surau in Sabah will be allowed to operate at full capacity to perform congregational prayers without physical contact between the congregation effective tomorrow.

Sabah State Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar said the “saf” or rows between one congregation and another is based on the size of the prayer mat used, and the prayer mat must be the congregant’s own.

Datuk Bungsu said the easing of the SOP is also applicable for Friday and Terawih prayers during the month of Ramadan.

“This year, we (Sabah) have been given some leeway by allowing all mosques to operate at 100 per cent capacity and social distancing based on the size of the prayer mat.

“Thank God, I think more than half the capacity or the congregation can already enter (to perform congregational prayers) in the surau and mosque,” he told reporters after announcing the zakat fitrah (personal tithe) rate for the year 2022 here today.

He also said Sabah was retaining the SOP for congregational prayer in mosques and surau which is two doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

“It is okay if the person has not taken his booster dose. What is important is they must be completely vaccinated,” he said.

He however said putting on the face mask is still compulsory. — Bernama