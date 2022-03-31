Malaysia-Singapore border reopening: Traffic flow expected to surge this weekend, says transport minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said businesses in Johor Baru were also expected to be booming this weekend as many travellers would be shopping in preparation for Ramadan and Aidilfitri besides visiting their friends and relatives in the state. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BANDAR PENAWAR, March 31 — The number of vehicles on the Johor Causeway and the Second Link Expressway or Linkedua is expected to surge from this weekend following the reopening of Malaysia-Singapore land borders from midnight today.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said this was because many travellers from the republic would take advantage of the seven-day exemption of road and toll charges.

He also expects traffic flow to increase due to the beginning of Ramadan for Muslims and the Qing Ming Festival (Tomb-Sweeping Day) on April 5 for the Chinese community.

“The exemption will encourage those who have not returned to Malaysia for a long time or Singaporeans who want to enter the country to do so.

“Also, the Chinese community may take the opportunity to visit the graves of their parents or family members,” he told reporters after the opening of the Desaru Coast Ferry Terminal here today.

Wee, who is also Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament, said businesses in Johor Baru were also expected to be booming this weekend as many travellers would be shopping in preparation for Ramadan and Aidilfitri besides visiting their friends and relatives in the state.

“I’m confident that tomorrow evening, we will see an influx of vehicles from Singapore to Johor and this will bring a very positive impact on the state’s economy,” he said.

According to Wee, all international entry points via land, air and water routes will be fully opened from tomorrow.

However, he said some ferry terminal operators were still making preparation while some airlines might adjust their flight schedules due to ticket sales and others.

“What is important is that we will open our borders from April 1 and the operation of the three sectors can run as usual. Travellers (who have been fully vaccinated) also don’t have to undergo quarantine,” he said.

Earlier, the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar officiated the opening of the ferry terminal which is expected to drive the growth of the tourism and economic sector in south-east Johor.

Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim was also in attendance.

The ferry terminal, equipped with the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex and maritime facilities, will become Malaysia’s 16th international gateway.

It will also increase the connectivity of international destinations from Singapore as well as Batam and Bintan, Indonesia. — Bernama