MACC probing various aspects in RM85m automotive institute graft case, says chief commissioner

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki speaks to the media at the Johor MACC Complex, March 31, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 31 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate a corruption case, related to a RM85 million project involving an automotive institute, from various aspects, said its chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He said the investigation would include conducting a forensic investigation into the accounts of the companies involved in the case.

“All those detained (in this case) are still under our investigation, and there are many things we need to look into (in conducting the investigation).

“Especially, we have to look at the money channelled to the second layer company ... this requires us to conduct a forensic (investigation into) the accounts of the company (involved),” he said at a press conference after MACC officers’ basic training course parade at the Johor MACC Complex, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the development of the case.

Azam said apart from the MACC Act 2009, the case was also being investigated under the Money Laundering Act.

He also said that on March 23, a total of 10 individuals — nine men, including one with a “Datuk” title, and a woman — had been arrested in connection with the case.

According to MACC sources, two suspects were believed to have solicited and received bribes of more than RM14.9 million from three more suspects, in return for helping a company obtain grants through three other companies, between 2018 and 2020. — Bernama