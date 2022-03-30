Mindef records 54 signings worth RM4.6b during defence and security exhibitions, says Hishammuddin

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during a news conference at the DSA and Natsec exhibition in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has recorded a total of 54 signings worth RM4.6 billion during the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2022 and National Security (Natsec) Asia 2022 exhibitions to strengthen the national defence.

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said it involved the signing ceremony of contract documents, Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), the handing over of Letters of Acceptance (LOA) and Letters of Intent (LOI).

“A total of 20 LOAs worth RM1.14 billion, 24 contracts (RM3.32 billion), seven LOIs (RM152.79 million and three MoUs (were recorded),” he said in a press conference after witnessing the signing ceremony held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec), here today.

In the meantime, Hishammuddin also touched on the ongoing procurement of new assets for the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

“For the Malaysian Army, the assets are the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) to be deployed with MALBATT 850 in Lebanon; 155mm Self-Propelled Howitzers, Logistic Support Bridges for the Royal Army Engineers; 3-tonne GS Cargo Trucks for mobility and logistics; and Light Anti-Tank Weapon (LAW) Anti Structure for the Special Forces,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), he said the new assets in the pipeline were three Italian-made AW 139 utility helicopters.

“The second batch of three Littoral Mission Ships (LMS) that will be equipped with more sophisticated weapon systems to complement the existing four LMS is also planned for next year, subject to approval by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU). Additionally, 13 Fast Interceptor Crafts (FIC) are also in the process of procurement,” he said.

Hishammuddin noted that the procurements for the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) currently underway were 36 new Fighter-Lead-In-Trainer/Light Combat Aircraft (FLIT-LCA) to be acquired over two phases of 18 aircrafts each.

“This will replace the MiG-29N/UB that have ceased operations in 2017; the HAWKs that will have been in service for 32 years by 2026; and the Aermacchi (MB-339CM) that will have also been in service for 22 years by 2030,” he said.

The senior minister said plans were in place to procure three long-range air defence radars (LORAD); a medium-range air defence radar (MERAD); Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (UAS); Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Surveillance (MALE-UAS) and Maritime Patrol Aircrafts (MPA).

Under the Maritime Security Initiative (MSI), three CN235-220M aircrafts are currently in the process of being upgraded to fulfil the role of Maritime Surveillance Aircrafts (MSA) that will be capable of conducting Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) duties, he said.

According to Hishammuddin, they are currently leasing four AW139 helicopters as a short-term measure to address the Nuri helicopters that have been decommissioned.

“Plans are already in place to procure 24 new helicopters to address the decommissioned of Nuri helicopters from 2026 onwards with 12 helicopters to be acquired in Phase 1 (13th Malaysia Plan from 2026-2030), and 12 more helicopters to be acquired in Phase 2 (14th MP from 2031-2035),” he said.

Hishammuddin emphasised that despite the economic impact of the pandemic and working within the budget allocated to Mindef and MAF, both the ministry and military were committed to working hand-in-hand to ensure the country’s defence and security readiness remained at an optimum level.

“The success of DSA 2022 and Natsec 2022 over the last three days also highlights the strong partnership that exists between Mindef, MAF and the defence industry as symbolised by today’s MoU and contract signing ceremony,” he added — Bernama