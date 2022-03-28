Tanjong Karang-Sabak Bernam road project completed ahead of schedule, says works minister

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof speaks at the Dewan Negara, March 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

SABAK BERNAM, March 28 — The 45-kilometre (km) stretch road project, which is part of the West Coast Expressway from Tanjong Karang to Sabak Bernam, was completed earlier than scheduled with a cost saving of RM31 million.

Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the RM749 million project which started on March 21, 2016 and expected to be ready in March this year, was fully completed on February 22.

“This project has also fulfilled the safety requirements such as the use of the New Jersey concrete safety barrier,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony at Dataran Tonggak 10, Sungai Great here today.

He said the road project comprising four two-way lanes also comes with 10 pedestrian bridges, multi-storey interchanges (four) and U-turns (15).

Fadillah said it is estimated that daily 19,411 vehicles or yearly, 7,085,015 are expected to ply the more comfortable and safer route which would directly be able to encourage economic activities along the West Coast corridor.

“In planning and implementing this project several meetings and dialogue sessions were held to hear all feedback, grievances and complaints from the locals before its successful completion.

“This will definitely increase connectivity between states and districts, especially in Selangor which is bordered with Perak,” he said. — Bernama