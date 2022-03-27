Warisan open to alliance with any party that wins GE15, says Shafie

Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said no one party enjoyed a comfortable majority in the country currently. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, March 27 — Warisan president Shafie Apdal says his party is willing to work with any political coalition that secures the people’s mandate after the 15th general election (GE15).

Short of saying Warisan will become a power-broker after the next polls, the Semporna MP said no one party enjoyed a comfortable majority in the country currently.

“We don’t want another Sheraton Move,” he told reporters here today, referring to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government due to defections by its MPs two years ago.

“I am also sure no coalition will be able to rule with an absolute majority after GE15.

“Although Barisan Nasional (BN) won in Johor and Melaka, the voter turnout was low. This means many did not go out to vote, particularly young people.”

Shafie said Warisan was focused on shoring up its position in Sabah and was open to working with Sabah-based parties ahead of GE15.

“We can work with any local party to make sure we can champion Sabah’s rights, as embedded in the Federal Constitution.

“It will strengthen Sabah and Malaysia,” he said.

Earlier today, former DAP assemblymen Justin Wong and Calvin Chong joined Warisan. With that, the party now has 19 seats in the state assembly.

Political observers have said with the additional assemblymen in its fold, Warisan could take advantage of any possible fallout between Sabah Bersatu and BN, both of which are part of the GRS coalition government. — Daily Express