Parti Sarawak Bersatu wants Opposition parties in Sarawak, Sabah to form Borneo Alliance

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh addresses a press conference in Kuching January 23, 2021. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 27 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today called on all Opposition parties in Sarawak and Sabah to work together as a united front in the 15th general election (GE15).

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh proposed the formation of a Borneo Alliance which he said will be a credible and significant third force in federal politics.

“I am confident that the Borneo Alliance will have the support of all Sarawakians and Sabahans as it offers for the first time a combined strategy and common purpose in our position within the federation.

“This synergistic partnership will be a leap forward for the Borneo states,” Wong said in a statement issued after the election committee’s first meeting.

He said looking at the scenario at Putrajaya now, it is likely that GE15 will happen sooner rather than later.

“Although Umno leaders have high expectations of sweeping back into power, it is not a a guaranteed shoo-in for them,” he said, urging Sarawakians to come out in full force this time to ensure that their interests and resources will be protected from further erosion by the Malayan politicians.

Wong said PSB has formed an election committee in the party’s preparation for the 15th general election which may be called later this year.

He said all members of the party’s presidential council sit as members of the committee, with Selangau MP Baru Bian as its director.

“At our first meeting today, the committee established the terms of reference which include identifying the seats we will contest, preparing our potential candidates, setting up criteria for final selection of the candidates, drafting our manifesto, and other relevant matters,” Wong said.