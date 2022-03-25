Johor police to streamline tasks to ensure smooth reopening of land borders

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 25 — The Johor police will change and streamline the tasks of its officers and personnel to ensure smooth operations following the reopening of the country’s borders especially involving the Malaysia-Singapore land border from April 1.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said among the aspects that will be given emphasis was the number of vehicles which was expected to increase sharply compared to the current situation.

“Prior to this, the focus is to ensure people’s compliance with the standard operating procedures for the prevention of Covid-19 but starting April 1, our focus will return to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the Johor residents,” he told a press conference after officiating at the 215th Police Day Anniversary at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said the police will also set up roadblocks in several areas to curb the entry of illegal immigrants into the state.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in a joint statement said both countries have agreed to reopen their land borders for fully vaccinated travellers beginning April 1 without the need for them to take Covid-19 pre-departure and arrival tests or be quarantined.

Meanwhile, the Kedah police will intensify inspections and control at the Malaysia-Thailand border gates to curb criminal activities which are expected to increase when they reopen from April 1.

Kedah police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad said although the threshold value of crime cases in the state showed a decrease of between 25 and 28 per cent, the year on year comparison saw an increase of 15 per cent.

“The crime index in 2021 was low because many social and business activities are still not allowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the figure has increased as almost all social activities are allowed and businesses have resumed operations.

“It is expected that the crime rate will increase with the reopening of the country’s borders because many people are experiencing financial problems due to Covid-19 and that can lead them to commit crimes such as stealing and smuggling illegal items,” he told a press conference here. — Bernama