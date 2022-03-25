Covid-19: ProtectHealth offers home vaccination for the elderly with transport woes

Registration for the service can be made through the National Hotline for Home Vaccination at 1700-811-007 daily from 9am to 5pm from March 28. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth) will provide home vaccination services to senior citizens who cannot go to vaccination centres due to transportation problems.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Anas Alam Faizli said the service was provided to expand and expedite booster dose vaccination, before the full vaccination certificate privileges are revoked for recipients who have not received a booster shot by March 31.

Registration for the service can be made through the National Hotline for Home Vaccination at 1700-811-007 daily from 9am to 5pm from March 28.

“Alternatively, the public can send text messages via WhatsApp at +6012-6787911 and they will receive a response within one to three days.

“This is a joint effort between ProtectHealth and the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (PBSM). All Malaysians and non-citizens are urged to register their elderly dependents who are unable to go to the centres for their booster shots,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Anas said registration can also be done through ProtectHealth’s website at https://vaksincovid.protecthealth.com.my/register_vaccinee, as well as the MySejahtera application at the Helpdesk section by selecting option A, which is Booster Vaccine Appointment.

“With the Home Vaccination programme, we wish to provide a smooth and comfortable experience for senior citizens who are unable to go to the centres,” he added. — Bernama