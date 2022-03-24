Law minister: Parliament to debate anti-party hopping Bill on April 11

Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the Federal Constitution (Amendments) 2022 Bill on anti-party hopping will be debated on April 11. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of law Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today that the Federal Constitution (Amendments) 2022 Bill on anti-party hopping will be debated on April 11.

This came after DAP’s Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng asked the law minister when a special parliamentary sitting would be held so that the Opposition bloc could prepare accordingly.

“Earlier today, I had the opportunity to speak to the prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) and we have agreed that we will debate the anti-party hopping Bill on April 11.

“I have been given the assurance that we will debate this matter on April 11 and will let the members of Parliament make their own decision — either to support or not.

“He (the prime minister) even said that we will discuss this, even if it takes up to two days,” he said when addressing Parliament.

MORE TO COME