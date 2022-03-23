Over 13,000 newly recruited teachers have accepted placements, says education minister

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Jidin said 307 of them reported for duty on December 1 last year, 8,120 on March 1, while another 4,828 teachers will begin duties on April 4. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

LANGKAWI, March 23 — A total of 13,225 new teachers hired under the special one-off recruitment exercise have reported or accepted their respective placements so far, Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said.

He said 307 of them reported for duty on December 1 last year, 8,120 on March 1, while another 4,828 teachers will begin duties on April 4.

“Alhamdulillah, we have completed (the recruitment) of over 13,000 teachers, for the latest batch over 4,000 of them will begin next month.

“Insyallah, for the remaining 5,000 teachers, we will be working closely with the Education Service Commission (SPP) so that the remaining vacancies can be filled up as soon as possible,” he told reporters after attending a Yayasan Didik Negara (YDN) and Yayasan Aeon student digital device programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kelibang here today.

In July last year, Radzi announced that the ministry would make a special one-off intake of 18,702 teachers to address shortage problems in several states including Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor and Johor. — Bernama