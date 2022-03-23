In Kuching, missing boy Eric Chang's mother fined RM3,000 after pleading guilty to abusing drugs

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi also ordered the accused, Dynasty Chang Ka Hui, 25, to undergo two years of supervision after paying the fine or serving the sentence. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, March 23 — The mother of a four-year-old boy, Eric Chang Wei Jie who was reported missing, was fined RM3,000 in default three months imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday after she pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi also ordered the accused, Dynasty Chang Ka Hui, 25, to undergo two years of supervision after paying the fine or serving the sentence.

The accused has not paid the fine when this report was filed.

She was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 with abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine in 2017.

The charge, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

The prosecution was conducted by Prosecuting Officer ASP Rogayah Rosli, while the accused was not represented by a lawyer.

Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7 after she failed to find him since 9am that day.

The search operation for the child in Muara Tebas here, which started on March 13, was called off on March 19. — Borneo Post Online