Consumer claims tribunal targets to conduct first hearing for 1,253 cases in three months, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur, March 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — The Tribunal for Consumer Claims Malaysia (TPPM) has set its target to conduct the first hearing for 1,253 cases, within three months, from March to June, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said until February 28, a total of 1,247 out of 2,500 cases had completed the first hearing.

“This is important, if one case takes a long time to be given a hearing, it will affect the two parties who are involved in the claim. Justice delayed is justice denied, that is why I emphasise to the tribunal to do its best.

“In my recent discussion with the management of the tribunal, I found that one of the weaknesses (of the tribunal) is the lack of a party to conduct the hearing, namely the tribunal president therefore, the president will be appointed,” he told reporters here today.

The tribunal is an alternative platform to civil courts for consumers to file redress claims for purchases of goods and services valued up to RM50,000 and on average, the TTPM conducts 350 to 400 cases a month nationwide.

Nanta also said that a study conducted by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) on the level of consumer empowerment index (CEI) in 2020, found that Malaysian consumers’ awareness of rights and knowledge was still at a moderate level of 63.1 per cent.

Therefore, the ministry will continue to increase consumer awareness programmes to help the public understand and further practice their rights as consumers.

In addition, he said that the government would consider increasing the number of controlled items in the list of the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) depending on current needs and the results of a study on the scheme conducted each festive season.

Asked about the long-term action plan to tackle online fraud cases, Nanta said the ministry was refining mechanisms to ensure e-commerce platform providers would be more accountable in transactions between consumers and merchants.

He said action would be taken against the relevant parties and it would be achieved through the cooperation of several ministries and agencies including the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) through existing enforcement and legal measures.

Meanwhile, he said KPDNHEP is organising the National Consumer Month (BPK) celebration nationwide for the first time this month, and various consumer awareness programmes have been lined up. Last year’s celebration was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said this year’s BPK celebration, themed “Fair Digital Finance”, focused on protection in online financial activities. — Bernama