Sabah assistant minister says pushing for VTL with countries with restricted borders to boost domestic tourism

KOTA KINABALU, March 21 — In an effort to revive the Sabah’s economy, the state will try to establish air Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) directly into the state with regional countries that have yet to open their borders.



Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said that the state’s industry players are ready to welcome tourists and feel that the VTL is a necessary stimulus to boost the state's economy.



“The ministry has frequently carried out engagement in this matter and as such, the ministry has submitted a proposal to the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Management Committee to implement the VTL between Kota Kinabalu and Singapore.



“Based on our interactions with industry players, we know they are prepared. However, we must make recommendations to the state disaster committee, which includes the National Security Council, the Health Ministry, and other related governmental departments and agencies, so that they can assess the risk of implementing VTL.



“So, we have done that but there has been no decision to start the VTL for Sabah yet,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the Sabah assembly sitting today.



Bangkuai, who is also Kiulu assemblyman, was responding to questions raised by nominated assemblyman Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe, and Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong



He said that his ministry, along with the Transport and Health Ministries, are working with the National Security Council, who is in charge of the VTL implementation process, with counterparts in other countries.



The country is expected to reopen borders for international travel on April 1, which will allow unquarantined travel, but this does not apply to countries whose borders remain closed.



“For countries that have not opened their borders, the ministry will take steps to discuss VTL implementation with the countries concerned,” said Bangkuai.



He also said that his ministry was also in discussion with airlines such as Malaysia Airlines (MAS), Cebu Pacific Air, Scoot, Jeju Air, and Air Seoul, that have agreed to begin direct flights to Sabah.



In response to a supplementary question from opposition leader Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, Bangkuai acknowledged that connectivity between cities and towns in Sabah and other Malaysian states is important for boosting domestic tourism.



He said he hoped airlines would expand flight frequency to domestic destinations in response to increased demand.



Currently, Sabah has direct flights from Penang, Kuala Terengganu, Johor Baru and Kota Bharu.