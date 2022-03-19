Bintulu MP Tiong seeks Health Ministry’s clarifications pertaining issues on Covid-19

A medical worker conducts Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction tests. — Bernama pic

SIBU, March 19 ― Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing urged the Ministry of Health (MoH) to review the cost of RT-PCR test and vehemently objected to MoH’s decision to stop using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for the public, in favour of antigen rapid test kits (RTK-Antigen).

“Taking China as an example, the local RT-PCR test there costs 40 RMB which is slightly more than RM30 and the price could be even lower if bought in bulk.

“Why is the RT-PCR cost in Malaysia so high? It is necessary for the MOH to review this cost,” Tiong pointed out.

“If the price of masks can be reduced in the first place, why can’t the price of RT-PCR, which is critical to people’s lives be reduced?” the Dudong assemblyman asked.

Commenting on his Facebook statement posted on Thursday, Tiong said he had his grounds for objecting the MoH’s decision to stop using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests for the public.

“Many low income patients rely on the RT-PCR Kits provided by the Ministry of Health to accurately know the cycle threshold value (CT Value) which is irreplaceable for determining the risk of transmission and severity of the disease.

“Everyone should absolutely disagree with the move to drop RT-PCR,” he said.

Recently, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin reportedly said Malaysians must reduce reliance on Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests but to shift towards using Antigen Rapid Test Kits (RTK-Ag) to screen for Covid-19 as the country is now transitioning to endemic phase.

Tiong who also questioned the role of the Institution of Clinical Research (ICR) asked, “This institution is allocated huge sums of funds but for what purpose? Has there been any real research conducted to give the MOH a clearer direction in formulating anti-pandemic strategies? Have they given any constructive comments on the standard operating procedures?

“There are so much more that we want to hear about; how many people have suffered severe symptoms and even died after being vaccinated? Based on a report on March 17, there were six cases of children between five and 11 years of age who were vaccinated but later developed severe adverse effect following immunisation (AEFI) including three cases of facial nerve palsy, one case of epileptic seizures, a case of asthma attack and the death of a 7-year-old girl just four days after vaccination.

“These events are not insignificant. Even from the education sector, from April to September 2021, 127 teachers have lost their lives. How will any of these unfortunate victims be able to claim their insurance?” he asked. ― Borneo Post