Police: Missing senior citizen found drowned in Sungai Mahsan, Jempol

SEREMBAN, March 18 — A 65-year-old man who went missing yesterday was found drowned in Sungai Mahsan, Jempol, near here this evening.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the victim’s body was found floating at 4.55pm around five kilometres (km) from the operations control post established by police and Fire and Rescue personnel near the location where the victim went missing yesterday.

“The man was believed to have left home at around 1.30am but three hours later the victim’s child received a call from his uncle stating that they found the man’s shoes, glasses and mobile phone by the banks of Sungai Mahsan.

“The child then lodged a police report as he feared something had happened to the father,” he said in a statement here today.

Hoo said a search and rescue operation was mobilised following the report, with the search area covering the park and riverbank area of around 2km.

The search stopped for the day at 6pm and resumed at 9.50am today, Hoo said, adding that the victim’s remains have been sent to the Jempol Hopsital for an autopsy that revealed no criminal elements were involved.

The case has been classified as a sudden death report, he added. — Bernama