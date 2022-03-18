MySejahtera to allow booking of Covid booster shot appointments from March 21

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Dr Anas Alam Faizli said the booster shot appointment feature in the MySejahtera app is a government initiative. — File picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The public can make appointments for their Covid-19 booster shots nationwide through the Booking Management System on the MySejahtera app from March 21.

ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Dr Anas Alam Faizli said the appointment feature in the app is a government initiative in addition to the appointments that have been made on MySejahtera.

It aims to expand the coverage and increase the rate of vaccination booster shots among Malaysians before full vaccination status is withdrawn from those who completed their primary vaccinations (dose one and two) should they not get their booster shots by March 31.

“The purpose of this facility is to foster community awareness and individual responsibility for compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) and to expand access to existing vaccination programmes, especially for the elderly, to ensure the “transition to the endemic” phase, which will begin on April 1, can be implemented safely,” he said in a media statement today.

Dr Anas said senior citizens with comorbidities who have not been vaccinated or have not taken the booster dose, have a higher risk of death if they are infected by Covid-19.

“As Ramadan draws near, it is advisable for this group to get inoculated with the booster dose as soon as possible. Let us protect our families. Let us increase our level of protection before entering the “transition to the endemic” phase.” he added.

The public can access the ProtectHealth website at www.protecthealth.com.my to find a list of preferred vaccination centres (PPV) registered under ProtectHealth in a reference list under “Find Vaccination Centre”. — Bernama