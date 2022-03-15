Umno General Assembly: Wanita Umno to push for 30pc women candidates in GE15

Scenes from the preparations for the 2021 Umno General Assembly which will take place from tomorrow at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, March 15 — A proposal for 30 per cent women representation among Umno candidates in the next general election will be among the agendas brought to the fore by Wanita Umno at the party general assembly beginning tomorrow.

The movement’s vice-chief Datuk Norliza Abd Rahim said the recent Johor election proved that women deserved opportunities to be leaders and as such, there must be gender equality.

“In the Johor election recently, we saw for ourselves how we (Wanita Umno candidates) won almost all of the seats we contested.

“This is the agenda that we will bring from all states so that women candidates are given priority and given winnable seats in the 15th general election (GE15),” she told reporters after attending a ‘Back to School 2022’ programme organised by UDA Holdings Bhd here today.

Norliza, who is also UDA Holdings chairman, said the Johor polls results should be taken into account in the party’s strategy for GE 15 because it showed that the people recognised women’s ability to be leaders. — Bernama