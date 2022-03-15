iOS 15.4: Now you can add MySejahtera Covid-19 vaccine record to your iPhone’s Apple Health

iOS 15.4 has brought a couple of new features including the ability to add EU digital vaccination certificate in Apple Wallet. — SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — iOS 15.4 has brought a couple of new features including the ability to add EU digital vaccination certificate in Apple Wallet. Although the feature isn’t supported for Malaysia, the folks at Lowyat.net have discovered that you can still add your Covid-19 vaccination record to Apple Health.

This serves as a secondary way for iPhone users to show proof of vaccination. While it can’t support Apple Wallet just yet, you can still access it through the Apple Health app.

How to add Covid-19 vaccine record to Apple Health?

To add your vaccine record, first, you’ll need to update your iPhone to the latest iOS 15.4. Since you are required to scan the QR code, you’ll also need another phone or device to show your Covid-19 vaccine QR code. Unfortunately, you can’t use the default Photo app’s Live Text feature to recognise QR codes from screenshots. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code on the printed PDF copy of your vaccine certificate.

Here’s a step by step process:

1. Launch your iPhone camera app and scan the QR code. Take note that you’ll have to scan the code one by one.

2. A yellow pop-up should appear with the label “Covid-19 vaccination”. Tap on it and you should see a page asking you to Add your vaccination record to Wallet and Health.

3. Click “Add to Wallet & Health”.

4. A warning “Unable to Add to Wallet” should appear, but you can ignore it by clicking Done.

5. Repeat the steps for all your vaccine doses including your booster.

6. To view your vaccine record, launch the Apple Health app, go to “Browse” and scroll down to “Health Records”. You should find Immunisations that contain the records for all vaccine shots.

For each record, it contains the name of the vaccine, as well as your full name, date of birth, and date of vaccine dose administered. If verification is required, the individual records also contain a copy of the QR code as well.

Have you added your Covid-19 vaccine record to Apple Health? — SoyaCincau