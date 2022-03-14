Widow of Sabah’s first CM Fuad Stephens dies at 92

Toh Puan Rahimah Stephens passed away this morning. — Borneo Post pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 14 — Toh Puan Rahimah Stephens, the widow of the late Tun Fuad Stephens –— Sabah’s third Yang di-Pertua Negeri and first chief minister — has passed away this morning.

She was 92.

When contacted, daughter Fauziah Stephens confirmed her passing.

Rahimah was Kiulu assemblywoman and the first female member of Sabah State Legislative Assembly in 1976.

She was also Sabah’s Minister of Community Service.

Rahimah is survived by three children Asgari Stephens, Faridah Stephens and Fauziah. — Borneo Post