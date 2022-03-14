Over 10,000 houses damaged by last year’s flood in Selangor, says state exco

A man is seen cleaning up his home as floodwaters recede in Kampung Padang Jawa, Shah Alam December 22, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, March 14 — The Selangor government recorded a total of 10,783 residential units affected by the floods that hit the state at the end of last year, with the districts of Klang, Kuala Langat, Petaling and Hulu Selangor registering the highest number.

State Housing, Urban Wellbeing and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Rodziah Ismail said the houses affected by the deluge were divided into three categories namely minor damage costing not more than RM5,000; moderate damage (not more than RM15,000) and full damage or total loss (not more than RM56,000).

“Most of the affected houses are under RM15,000 in damage. The scope of damage covers doors, windows, small structures, grilles, awnings and so on. Meanwhile, a total of 44 houses are included in the third category of total loss.

“All the houses will be rebuilt with the internal allocation of the Ministry of Housing and Local Government for houses in urban areas and the Ministry of Rural Development for houses in rural areas,” she told reporters after a working visit to see the progress of the repair-and-rebuild initiative for flood victims in Selangor.

Rodziah added that this initiative is expected to be completed before Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Meanwhile, she said her committee had instructed local authorities throughout Selangor to look into the stability of existing slopes, especially in sensitive areas such as Ampang. — Bernama