EC reminds Johor voters to comply with SOP when going to the polls tomorrow

JOHOR BAHRU, March 11 — The Election Commission (EC) today reminded all Johor voters who will cast their ballots in the state election tomorrow to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said this includes wearing a face mask, using hand sanitiser, checking body temperature and observing physical distancing.

“Election workers will be monitoring the voters’ movement to ensure all SOP are being complied with while the voters are in the polling centres,” he said in a statement here today.

He said hand sanitisers would be provided at all polling centres as the voters would be required to sanitise their hands at four stations, namely at the main entrance to the centre, at the entrance to the polling channel, at the polling station before receiving their ballot papers, and before leaving the polling centre.

Ikmalrudin said voters with Covid-19 symptoms would be allowed to cast their votes at a special tent monitored by health officials, while those categorised as Patient Under Investigation (PUI) and Person Under Surveillance (PUS) must obtain prior permission from the district health officer to go the polling centre.

“The permission is subject to the risk assessment by the district health officer and the voters must adhere to all guidelines set by the Ministry of Health,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ikmalrudin said all candidates and election workers entering the polling centres were also reminded against wearing any shirt, cap, face mask or bring any campaign material bearing the name, symbol, logo, slogan or tagline of the contesting parties or candidates.

“Anyone who violates this election regulation can be banned from entering the polling centres and have legal action taken against them,” he said.

Ikmalrudin said all types of campaign for the state polls must end by midnight tonight, including via social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Setting up or operating an election booth on the polling day is prohibited and those who committed the offence may face legal action, he added.

A total of 2,539,606 normal voters are expected to cast their votes in the state polls tomorrow at 1,021 polling centres statewide. — Bernama