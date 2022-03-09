Simpang Pulai quarry rockfall: Search continues for missing duo buried under rubble

Two excavators dig through the rubble in search for the missing victims who were feared buried in the quarry stone collapse at Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, March 9, 2022. — Bernama pic

IPOH, March 9 — The search continues today for two men believed to be buried under rubble in yesterday’s quarry rockfall incident in Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Azmi Osman said according to witnesses, an excavator driver and his assistant were believed to have been standing near to each other at the time of the incident.

“Until now, we have not been able to determine the exact location where the victims were standing but we have already determined the location of the excavator based on the account of two men who witnessed the incident and managed to escape (the incident) yesterday,” he told reporters at the scene here today.

According to him, his team’s initial investigation revealed that the two victims, Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49, and Itam Lasoh, 43, were believed to be buried at a depth of 10 to 12 metres under the rubble.

Azmi said his team used special equipment from SMART (Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team) to detect soil movements around the scene.

He said the special equipment is being used to ensure the search and rescue team is safe and not in any danger while conducting the operation way to the victims’ location.

“It is a time-consuming process and is also depends on the weather conditions. If it rains, we will be forced to stop the search-and-rescue operation. We are also being advised by JMG (Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia) with regard to the structure of the hills.” he said.

He also said the search and rescue operation has entered into its second day and will continue until 7pm today but depending on the weather too.

In the rockfall incident at 9.15am yesterday, two victims were believed to have been buried in the rubble while another two victims, Mohd Razli Suhaimi, 35, and Pan Tam, 38, escaped with injuries. — Bernama