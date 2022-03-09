Sabah backs international border reopening, having tourists again

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the state's economy had been badly affected since the international borders were closed two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic as tourism had been the state's main income earner. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, March 9 ― Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today welcomed the federal government's move to reopen Malaysia's borders next month.

He said Sabah's economy had been badly affected since the international borders were closed two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic as tourism had been the state's main income earner.

“Sabah had been preparing for this moment to welcome visitors and to ensure this will help the economy,” Hajiji said even as he noted the need to strictly observe the federal government's SOPs.

He said that the Sabah government will wait for more details from Putrajaya so it can adjust the SOPs to cater to the state's situation and needs.

“In my numerous engagements with the tourism industry players, this is what they have been pushing for,” he said.

Hajiji said that he had lengthy discussions with Malaysian Association of Tour & Travel Agents national president Datuk KL Tan who had appealed for the reopening of international borders.

The prime minister announced yesterday that Malaysian citizens with valid travel documents can enter and leave the country as they did before the pandemic.

Fully-vaccinated travellers do not need to undergo quarantine upon returning to Malaysia.

Instead, they will only need to get tested for Covid-19 prior to their departure and upon arrival.