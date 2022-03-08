Stop campaigning in Dewan Rakyat, Speaker tells MPs

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun is pictured during a Dewan Rakyat sitting in Parliament, Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun today chided the attitude of members of parliament (MPs) who have been trying to play politics during the parliament sittings, including campaigning for the Johor state election.

This came about after Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH-Johor Baru) questioned the RM150 million allocation for the Johor polls, which he (Akmal Nasrullah) said would have been better used to help chicken farmers to stabilise the price of chicken.

“I wish to urge all the MPs to reduce politicking in the Dewan Rakyat and to focus on the issues of the people. I mean, stop campaigning in the Dewan Rakyat,” Azhar said.

Akmal Nasrullah had raised the matter during his supplementary question on chicken prices to Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Rosol Wahid.

“The chicken issue that the minister mentioned just now is due to cost. Currently, the government is providing a subsidy of 60 sen to stabilise the price of chicken.

“Does the deputy minister agree that instead of spending RM150 million for the Johor election, it is better to help stabilise the price of chicken because the people are having a tough time now, not stabilising politics.

“The people of Johor want to know why they must be involved in the election when prices of goods are going up,” Akmal Nasrullah said.

Yesterday, several MPs also touched on the Johor polls in the Dewan Rakyat, including Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (BN-Pengerang), when closing the debate on the royal address.

“Before I sit down, I wish to say here that Pengerang Takes Care of Pengerang, Johor Takes Care of Johor, Insyaallah N38 and N39 will be won by Barisan Nasional,” she said.

Similarly, Deputy Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz yesterday reminded voters in Johor, especially Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel, who voted today, to make the best decision and pick a candidate with integrity. — Bernama