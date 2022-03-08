King makes personal donation to flood victims at Kampung Baru evacuation centre

Kampung Periuk is flooded during heavy rain in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, March 7, 2022. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today made a personal donation to flood victims housed at the Dewan Kelab Sultan Sulaiman evacuation centre (PPS) in Kampung Baru here.

Istana Negara, in a posting on its official Facebook page, said the contribution was presented by His Majesty’s army aide-de-camp Brigadier General Datuk Sharizan Wan Chik.

“His Majesty expressed the hope that the aid will help to ease their burden,” said the statement.

Yesterday, several areas in Kuala Lumpur were hit by flash floods, forcing the evacuation of affected residents to the PPS. — Bernama