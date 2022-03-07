PKR’s Bukit Batu candidate urges supporters to stay calm after billboard featuring Anwar set on fire

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim gives a speech at the PKR Operations Room in Bandar Layang-Layang, Simpang Renggam, Johor March 3, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — PKRs Bukit Batu candidate Chiong Sen Seern has called for political party leaders and supporters to respect one another, after a billboard featuring his party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in southern Johor was set on fire.

He said such action could disrupt the harmony of the current state election campaign period which has gone relatively event-free in Johor thus far.

“Such action by irresponsible people can disrupt the harmony of the state election campaign period which thus far has not been shrouded in any extreme provocation.

“I urge my Keadilan friends in Johor and Bukit Batu not to retaliate as your actions can tarnish the good name of the party,” Chiong said in a statement.

Yesterday, Chiong posted a picture of a banner that featured PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s face, which was vandalised. It was painted over with black paint and is believed to have been set on fire.

Kenyataan media saya berkenaan isu vandalisme di dun Bukit Batu.https://t.co/jYQZkQNR0n pic.twitter.com/zuVJLTVBlR — Chiong Sen Sern (@chiongsern_n51) March 6, 2022

Chiong shared a snapshot of the banner, located at a junction in Bukit Batu, and shared it on Twitter.

“To the one who started this provocation, I want to urge you to compete with us in a healthy manner and let the democratic process take its course. Johoreans are mature and they can evaluate for themselves,” he added.

Bukit Batu will witness a four-corner battle between Chiong, Lee Ming Wen (Warisan), Tan Heng Choon (PN) and Suppayah Solaimuthu (BN).

Johor voters go to the polls on March 12, while early voting takes place on March 8.