Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor donates medical equipment worth over RM28m

Sultan Ibrahim (centre) with Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin in Johor Bahru, March 5, 2022. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim

JOHOR BAHRU, March 5 ― Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) in collaboration with Temasek Foundation of Singapore today donated various medical equipment worth RM28 million in an ongoing effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar handed over the contribution to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at Istana Pasir Pelangi, here, today.

Also present was the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

On His Royal Highness’s Facebook page, Sultan Ibrahim said the Ministry of Health (MOH) received 400 units of non-invasive ventilators worth over RM8 million, while the Johor State Health Department received various medical equipment worth more than RM10 million.

The State Health Department received among others, face shields, KN95 face masks, ventilators, dialysis machines, mobile swabbing units and non-invasive ventilators. ― Bernama