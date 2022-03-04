Umno welcomes former members to return to the party, says Zahid

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) were fighting not only for the Malays but Malaysians as a whole. — Picture by Hari Anggara

MERSING, March 4 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party welcomes those who wish to return to Umno to continue with their struggle in defending the people.

Its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) were fighting not only for the Malays but Malaysians as a whole.

“Umno welcomes them back based on the struggle to defend the Malay community.

“Yes they went off course by joining the other side (other parties), but when they return to us, it means Allah has opened their hearts and they have accepted the truth that Umno and BN not only fight for the Malays but also for Malaysians,” he said.

He said this during a small event in Endau here today, after Mersing Bersatu chief Laili Yusof announced his resignation from Bersatu to rejoin Umno.

Also present were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and BN candidate for Endau Mohd Youzaimi Yusof.

Meanwhile, Najib said Laili’s decision to leave Bersatu augured well for Umno.

“As normal human beings we cannot escape from making mistakes and committing errors and we must be forgiving towards one another.

“Thus my friends and I in BN accept anyone who wants to rejoin the struggle and hope this gives a clear signal to others,” he said. ― Bernama