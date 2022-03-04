Firefly to reinstate flights between Penang-Kuching from April 11

File picture of a Firefly jet making a landing at the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa, Kelantan, October 11, 2021. Firefly will reinstate flight operations between Penang and Kuching seven times a week starting April 11, using the Boeing 737-800 aircraft that can accommodate 189 passengers. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, March 4 ― Firefly will reinstate flight operations between Penang and Kuching seven times a week starting April 11, using Boeing 737-800 aircraft that can accommodate 189 passengers.

Firefly chief executive officer Philip See said the re-launch date was two weeks before the Aidilfitri celebrations where the number of passengers usually ramps up into May.

Speaking during the Firefly media session here today, he said Penang-Kota Kinabalu (14 times a week) and Penang-Johor (21 times a week) flights would also be started simultaneously on that date.

“In the next two months, we will work closely with the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) and Tourism Malaysia on various holiday offers and incentives,” he said.

He said bookings for charter flights from Kuching to Australia, Taiwan and Korea were also expected to increase due to the reopening of international markets and Firefly would work with travel agents in the state and the countries involved to offer charter flights. ― Bernama