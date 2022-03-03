Paloh incumbent Sheikh Umar hopes track record, role as ‘filial son’ to elderly voters will translate into win in Johor poll

Sheikh Umar is up against BN-MCA candidate and former one-term Paloh assemblyman Teoh Yap Kun, Perikatan Nasional’s Selvendran Velu and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s Aminuddin Johari in the upcoming Johor state election. — Picture courtesy of Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali

PALOH, March 3 — For those residing in Paloh, DAP’s Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali is a familiar face. Especially among the older folks who live there.

In fact, the 37-year-old has taken on the role of “non-biological filial son” to many of them as their children no longer live in Paloh.

As is the norm in most small towns, young Palohans have migrated to the cities to earn a livelihood and left their elderly parents behind.

Sheikh Umar said this has been the most pertinent issue in Paloh since he became an assemblyman in 2018.

“The basic needs of the people in Paloh are a very localised issue, whereby most of their children have migrated to cities such as Singapore, Johor Baru, Kuala Lumpur or Penang.

“I don’t have a specific manifesto but throughout my campaign, I keep on telling my elderly constituents that I will try my best to be here with them as their ‘son’ in Paloh... to serve them better,” he told Malay Mail during an interview at his operations centre here.

According to the latest data from the Election Commision, those aged 60 and above make up a total of 5,884 (22.8 per cent) of the 25,831 voters registered in Paloh.

“Anything happens, you can see Sheikh Umar is with you. I need to be here not only as their YB but as their son and their neighbour... I will be here whenever I am needed,” Sheikh Umar said.

He said that Palohans working outstation had contacted him several times to assist their elderly parents eg such as going to get vaccinated in nearby Kluang town.

As a former youth activist and state executive councillor for youth, Sheikh Umar conceded that the recent implementation of Undi18 and automatic voter registration (AVR) has made it all the more crucial for young adults to head to the state polls on March 12.

With about 22.4 per cent or 5,788 of the total registered voters under the age of 30 in his constituency, Sheikh Umar admitted that he faced an uphill challenge to secure victory in the election if the aforementioned group did not come out to cast their votes.

“Without the youngsters in Paloh coming out to vote, it's quite tough for me to win this election,” Sheikh Umar admitted, while hoping his proven track record and performance the past three years will be a catalyst for change as well.

He went on to claim this is because it's a known tactic of the Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure the older generation continue voting the coalition by convention.

Sheikh Umar is now seeking to defend the Paloh state seat against three challengers.

He is up against BN-MCA candidate and former one-term Paloh assemblyman Teoh Yap Kun who is contesting for the second time after losing in GE14, Perikatan Nasional’s Selvendran Velu and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s Aminuddin Johari who are newcomers.

Sheikh Umar said that he felt nervous defending his seat against not one, but three other opponents.

Yet, he expressed confidence that the service he has performed as a representative will speak for itself, noting that he was satisfied with his own performance.

Among the achievements he is most proud of is the successful push for the construction of the Jalan Paloh-Bekok which cuts commuting time by half for those wishing to travel between the district of Kluang and neighbouring Segamat.

At the moment, both districts are connected by roads measuring some 80 kilometres but the new Jalan Paloh-Bekok road would see the distance cut to just 15 kilometres.

He hopes to be reelected to see the project’s completion by exerting pressure on the new state administration.

Paloh is a rural seat under the Sembrong parliamentary constituency, with ethnic non-Malays being the dominant group at 51 per cent.

The Election Commission has set polling day for Johor on March 12, while early polling is on March 8.